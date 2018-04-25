This New Orleans teen was accepted by more than 80 colleges

Darrin Francois has a big decision to make.
The senior at International High School of New Orleans (IHSNO) has been accepted by over 80 colleges — so far. He tells CNBC Make It that he applied to approximately 100 schools and has been offered a total of $2,614,468 in scholarships so far.
"I just applied, applied, applied. I didn't know how many it was, so once they started to come through the mail, I was like oh my gosh, this many? Then, they started coming more more and more. Now, today, I have 83," Francois told local station WGNO ABC.
Sean Wilson, Head of School at IHSNO, says that Francois began 9th grade as a timid boy but has grown into a humble and hardworking student. The senior earned a 4.24 grade point average, was his school's National Honor Society president and has already taken several college courses.