This New Orleans teen was accepted by more than 80 colleges

Now, Francois is spending his free time visiting colleges and has until May to decide where he wants to matriculate. The 17-year-old says he's looking for a school with a diverse student body and a strong criminal justice program. One day, he hopes to be a judge.

"Eighty-three colleges? That is wonderful, that is a blessing from God. I'm very proud, a proud mother to see my son go forward into his success and go forward into his goals," Francois' mother Bridget tells WGNO.

"My mom did not get a chance to actually attend the university of her choice, so I'm doing this for the both of us," Francois adds.

The teen says that says the secret to his success has been perseverance and believing in himself. "Just stay true to yourself, if you know you're going to get in, you're going to get in," he recommends to fellow students.

Many of Francois' peers at IHSNO seem to have taken his advice to heart. According to IHSNO, about a dozen of students in the class of 2018 have each received 20 or more college acceptance letters.

"The kudos really goes out to our teachers who work with our students as well as the counselors who ensure that students are being pestered and hounded to make sure students are making applications to more than one institution," says Wilson. "The mere number is nothing to fret over, it is just part of the process.