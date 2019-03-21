Your employer-sponsored 401(k) is one of the most powerful long-term investment tools you've got. But a lot of millennials worry about the amount they're saving.

"I get this question all the time: How much should I have in my 401(k)?" personal finance expert Ramit Sethi tells CNBC Make It.

It's an important question to answer. About 47 percent of millennials (defined here as those ages 25 to 34) have access to a workplace retirement plan like a 401(k), according to a recent academic report from Stanford University. And of those, around 91 percent participate.

Yet many are less than confident in their future. More than any other generation, millennials say they're worried about their financial security in retirement, according to a recent survey published by the National Institute on Retirement.

While there's no "one-size-fits-all" answer to the question of how much to save in your 401(k), Sethi says there are some simple rules to keep in mind to help you get the most out of your savings and, hopefully, give you a little peace of mind.