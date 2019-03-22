"Black Panther" and "Us" star Winston Duke may seem like an overnight success, but the 32-year-old says that his path to Hollywood stardom wasn't always so obvious.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Trinidad and Tobago native says that as a young actor he worked several odd jobs, including waiting tables and working as a holiday-season gift wrapper, to make ends meet. He says that in his first year after graduating from Yale School of Drama in 2013, he went on about 400 auditions, and eventually landed roles in some off-Broadway shows, like an August Wilson play in Portland, Maine.
In 2014, he starred in one episode of "SVU" and in 2016 he starred in three episodes on "Modern Family." But even with roles on hit shows he says he was barely surviving. At one point, he says he questioned his career path and wondered whether or not he would be more successful doing something else.