"'What am I doing?'" he says he would ask himself on many occasions. "If I committed this much attention and intention to anything else, I'm pretty sure I'd be successful at it."

In 2016, the trajectory of his career took a major turn when his agent sent him to an audition for an as-yet-untitled Marvel project. That project ended up being the Oscar-winning film "Black Panther," in which Duke made his feature film debut as the warrior M'Baku.

After the film's release in February 2018, the Yale alum says that his life changed drastically. "It's been a blessing," he told Variety last year. "A lot of things come with this. It's a lot of attention. It's a lot of all these new people and gifts and all these things, but I remember when I wasn't working, I was praying a lot. When I prayed, I remember saying, 'I just want to work.'"

Since "Black Panther," Duke has landed several other acting jobs, including a second appearance as M'Baku in "Avengers: Infinity War," and a third appearance in this April's "Avengers: Endgame." His fourth appearance as M'Baku will likely come in the "Black Panther" sequel that Ryan Coogler has signed on to direct and write.

Aside from his work with Marvel, the 32-year-old will also star in the Netflix crime drama "Wonderland," and he's signed on to the action thriller "Heroine." He's also slated to play MMA fighting legend Kimbo Slice in an upcoming biopic.