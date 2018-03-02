Why Jordan Peele says he didn't think his Oscar-nominated film 'Get Out' would ever get made

Kaluuya, whose character Chris is at the center of the film as a black man who meets his white girlfriend's family for the first time, says that even he was surprised the film was getting made.

After reading the script, he tells Vulture that he asked Peele, "Are you allowed to say this? Are we gonna get in trouble?"

In February 2016 the cast and crew started shooting the film in Los Angeles before moving to Fairhope, Alabama shortly thereafter. They completed the film in 23 days on a $4.5 million budget. The film, which was released in February 2017, made $33.4 million opening weekend and solidified Peele as a director to watch, despite the "social horror-thriller" being the first film he directed.

Worldwide, "Get Out" has grossed more than $252 million, making it the most profitable movie of 2017.

The film has also set Peele down a historic path as only the third person to earn Oscar nominations for a directorial debut in the categories of best picture, directing and original screenplay. He is also the fifth African-American to earn a best director nomination in Oscar history. So far, no African-American director has won the category.

Peele says the success of "Get Out" gave him the confidence he needed to continue directing films.

"I wrote 'Get Out' not necessarily as something to get made," he tells Entertainment Weekly. "I wrote it more as something that would be fun to write and something that would help me get better as an artist. So there was no deadline that I was giving myself. Now that I know that this kind of movie works, I can give it more purpose. Like, I know that I can get it made, so let's move forward with that goal in mind, instead of it being this ongoing project that who knows if anyone will ever see it."

While he's been silent on the details of his next film, he does plan to stay within the horror genre.

"I'm writing it now, an idea I've had for a while," he says. "I'm pretty obsessed with this social thriller/horror genre."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: Debra Messing, Eva Longoria and others use Golden Globes red carpet to address pay inequality