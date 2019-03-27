Ex-Navy SEAL: This mindset shift will help you get what you want

Chances are, you've been told at some point in life, "Don't take 'no' for an answer." But what if what you're hearing really is a hard "no"?
In those situations, you have to change your mindset, says former U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, who is now an author and leadership coach.
He gives the example of getting his children's book, "Mikey and the Dragons," published on a tight timeline. He pitched the book, which teaches kids how to overcome their fears, to his publisher in August 2018 and wanted it on the shelves a few months later, before Christmas.
"I was asking them do a very quick turnaround," says Willink, and "in the end, they said, 'Look, we just can't do this. This can't be done. We're sorry.'"