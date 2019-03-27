Ex-Navy SEAL: This mindset shift will help you get what you want

He realized "that was a 'no.' And it was a very firm and solid 'no.' They just didn't have the maneuverability to make it happen so I had to accept that 'no' from them. … But then what I did was I shifted my perspective: What other angle could I look at this from?"

Rather than pitching his book to other big publishing companies or giving up, Willink decided to change his thinking.

"What if I make my own publishing company?" he asked himself. "What if I make my own publishing company that's very agile and very lean and very quick and we can put this thing together?"

He reached out to contacts with experience in the industry, created Jocko Publishing and managed to get "Mikey and the Dragons" out before Christmas — "even before Thanksgiving," he adds.

He learned that sometimes facing an immovable obstacle gives you a chance to get creative. The point is to "solve the problem," he says. How can still end up where you need to be?

"So sometimes you take 'no' for an answer from one perspective and instead of just fighting in that same perspective, you have to shift your perspective," he says, "and attack from a different angle."

