How this scammer used phishing emails to steal over $100 million from Google and Facebook

While the charges do not specifically name the companies involved in the scheme, Quanta has reportedly confirmed that it was the company Rimasauskas impersonated, while Facebook and Google were named in a Lithuanian court order in 2017, according to Reuters. The government's 2016 indictment refers to multiple unidentified co-conspirators who helped pull off the massive fraud, but no other charges have been filed.

Lithuanian authorities arrested Rimasauskas in March 2017, and he was extradited to the U.S. a month later. As part of his guilty plea, Rimasauskas agreed to forfeit roughly $49.7 million that he obtained from the scheme. His sentencing is scheduled for July 24, when he could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

Bloomberg reported that while entering his guilty plea in federal court last week, Rimasauskas told the judge, "I was asked to open bank accounts. After that I did not do anything with these accounts."

In an email to CNBC Make It, Paul D. Petrus Jr., an attorney for Rimasauskas, said his client's actions "did not rise to the level" of what is described in the prosecutors' press release. Petrus said he intends "to ask for a punishment at sentencing that fits the crime he committed, which calls for leniency."

"We detected this fraud and promptly alerted the authorities," a Google spokesperson told CNBC Make It in a statement. "We recouped the funds and we're pleased this matter is resolved."

"Facebook recovered the bulk of the funds shortly after the incident and has been cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation," a Facebook spokesperson told CNBC Make It in a statement.

Quanta did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's requests for comment.