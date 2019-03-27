Billionaire "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban was once in a band, the Not So Human Beings.

"There's a reason why you never heard of it," Cuban says, laughing, in a Amazon developer blog video published Monday. "It it was a great name. But, um, there was a time to quit."

The same holds true in business, says the tech entrepreneur. So how do you know when your business isn't working?

"When you don't have any customers? That's your answer," Cuban says. That's when you know what you are making is not going to become a successful business.

"One of the challenges of being an entrepreneur is that we all lie to ourselves. We are the best. We are the fastest. The greatest. The this-er, the that-est," Cuban says in the video. "If you find yourself always describing your company and how you are different in terms of 'er-s' and 'est-s,' you have got issues and you are probably lying to yourself.

"You have to be brutally honest. You have to ask yourself: If it wasn't me, if I was on the outside looking in, what would I say about this company? And if you are not able to do that, that's a bigger problem."