Look inside the $2 million Montana dream home HGTV just gave away

Every year, HGTV gives away a luxe, fully-furnished home somewhere in America as part of its Dream Home contest. Beverly Fulkerson, a former preschool teacher from Osgood, Indiana won the 2019 home, a 3,650-square-foot mountain-side home located in Whitefish, Montana. The house is valued just over $2 million, according to HGTV.

The 2019 HGTV Dream Home is located in Whitefish, Montana.
Source: HGTV, Robert Peterson/Rustic White Photography
The home, which is newly remodeled and fully furnished, is located in a Rocky Mountain resort town near Glacier National Park. The house overlooks a picturesque lake and is near a ski slopes.

The back of the house has a deck and a patio with a hot tub, separate dining and lounge areas, as well as a built-in grill.

Inside the home, which HGTV describes as "mountain modern," there are three bedrooms and three and a half baths. The great room has floor-to-ceiling windows and a gas fireplace.

And the and the open-concept kitchen has new appliances.

There's also a ski-themed "lodge" room for entertaining guests.

Even the master bathroom has a great view.

Source: HGTV, Robert Peterson/Rustic White Photography
Because of the large tax bill that typically comes attached to any major prize, winner eerson may or may not end up moving into the Dream Home. Many former winners of the HGTV Dream Home contest have opted to either sell their prize home or to take a lump sum cash option in lieu of the house because of the significant tax burden associated with keeping the home.

Fulkerson has not publicly commented on whether or not she will ultimately keep the Montana home and is not participating in media interviews, an HGTV spokesperson told CNBC Make It. But, tax experts at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting told CNBC Make It that Fulkerson would face a tax hit of more than $900,000 if she decides to keep the house.

Edlich's home looks like it was plucked from the Tuscan countryside and perched on a cliff in Malibu.
CEO turns tiny shack into a $52.4 million dream home   

