Look inside the $2 million Montana dream home HGTV just gave away

Because of the large tax bill that typically comes attached to any major prize, winner eerson may or may not end up moving into the Dream Home. Many former winners of the HGTV Dream Home contest have opted to either sell their prize home or to take a lump sum cash option in lieu of the house because of the significant tax burden associated with keeping the home.

Fulkerson has not publicly commented on whether or not she will ultimately keep the Montana home and is not participating in media interviews, an HGTV spokesperson told CNBC Make It. But, tax experts at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting told CNBC Make It that Fulkerson would face a tax hit of more than $900,000 if she decides to keep the house.

Don't Miss: The winner of HGTV's multimillion-dollar Dream Home can expect a hefty tax bill

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!