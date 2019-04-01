At the age of 14, Joshua Haupt woke up in an ambulance. He was supposed to be in school, but he had suffered a seizure at the breakfast table. Later that day, Haupt was diagnosed with epilepsy.

That diagnosis eventually led Haupt, now 32, down the path to become an entrepreneur in the cannabis industry. Today, he's worth millions, including a 16 percent stake in Medicine Man Technologies worth about $9 million. He's also been called the "Steve Jobs of marijuana" in industry publications.

The nickname came from "having our hands involved in so many different spokes of the industry," the Denver, Colorado, resident tells CNBC Make It.

Haupt made his fortune after selling a cannabis guidebook company, Pono Publications, and marijuana nutrient line, Success Nutrients. In 2017, he sold both companies to cannabis consulting firm Medicine Man Technologies, for 7 million shares. Haupt personally owns 4.5 million shares in Medicine Man, according to SEC filings, which are currently worth about $9 million.

He also owns two cannabis grow facilities in Colorado that bring in over $10 million in revenue annually, Haupt said.