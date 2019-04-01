More than half of American employees travel for work at least once a year, amounting to about 462 million domestic business trips alone in 2017. And when they're are out of the office, they let loose in a big way, according to a new report from employment website Simply Hired.

Of the 1,000 employed Americans who were surveyed, more than 50 percent admitted to getting drunk outside of work hours on business trips, while 28 percent said they didn't even wait until after work hours to get intoxicated.

And it's not just drinking: Almost 23 percent of employees said they smoked marijuana, while about one in 10 said they dabbled in harder, illicit substances. Another 20 percent admitted to using some of their time away visiting a strip club or meeting up with someone from a dating app or website.

Of course, well-behaved employees do exist. About a third of people say they've never done any of the things detailed. But those individuals tend to be low-level or junior staff members who earn less than $100,000 a year, the survey found.