Monday is the worst day to schedule your meetings. Science says this is the best time (and way) to do it

Time is the most precious commodity for all of us. That's why the most successful CEOs and business leaders always take the "B.L.U.F." (bottom line up-front) approach when it comes to meetings. B.L.U.F. essentially focuses on what needs to be done, who is going to do it and by when. The best meetings are when you find solutions that

Here's how to effectively use this approach if you want to make the most out of your meetings:

1. Decide which category the meeting will fall under.

Informational: This is used to make an announcement or keep the team updated on a topic. The purpose is to ensure that everyone is on the same page. It can still be actionable in some way.

Decision-taking: This is more about figuring out what actions everyone needs to take. It is most effective when done in small groups (once you have more than three to five people, it's difficult to make decisions).

Discovery: This is the perfect meeting for discussing problems and potential solutions.

Brainstorming: This is all blue skies with no bad ideas. For these creative sessions, it's recommended to go offsite and out of people's comfort zones, routines and habits. Having more participants means more opportunity for people to feed ideas of each other, which is a good thing.

2. The 45-minute rule. A half hour is too short when you spend the first five to seven minutes with small talk. Meeting for an hour can drag things on (I subscribe to the theory that people will take all the time you give them). Forty-five minutes is usually the sweet spot. During that time, look for solutions that are 80 percent right and 100 percent executable versus the other way around.

3. Materials "in advance" means more than three minutes' notice: If you've got prep materials for the meeting, you have to give people a day or two to review. Flipping through presentation slides together as a group, and for the first time, is a waste of time.

4. Open with purpose, close with action. Just as you set expectations for what you want to accomplish at the open (the B.L.U.F. approach), bring the meeting to a close with an action plan. Before they walk out that door or disconnect from the conference call, everyone must know what's expected of them — and by when.

6. Is it even a meeting? If you simply need to get to the bottom of what's really going on, it's not necessary to call it a "meeting." For urgent matters, it's appropriate to stop by someone's office (or call them) unannounced. By catching people in the moment, you'll find that they're less guarded and more likely to tell you things unscripted and unrehearsed.

Gary Burnison is the CEO of Korn Ferry, a global consulting firm that helps companies select and hire the best talent. His latest book, a New York Times best-seller, "Lose the Resume, Land the Job," shares the kind of straight talk that no one – not a spouse, partner, mentor or anyone else – will tell you. Follow him on LinkedIn here.

