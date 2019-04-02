Veronica Pasha's work day starts early: She's up at 5 a.m. and leaves her apartment in Queens shortly after 6 a.m. That gives her enough time to make a 6:15 a.m. bus, which gets her to the subway station at 6:22 a.m.

By 7 a.m., she's at NewYork–Presbyterian, where she's been working as a registered nurse since 2015. It's her first job. After graduating with a degree in nursing from Hunter College in 2015, Pasha was hired as a staff nurse in the women and children's health division. Last fall, she was promoted to senior staff nurse.

The 25-year-old New York native is a float nurse, which means she works across all units of her division. She's also one of the sexual assault forensic examiners in the ER, which means that "three shifts a month, I'm on call to come in for sexual assault and domestic violence victims that come in through the emergency room," she says.

CNBC Make It stopped by the hospital to meet Pasha and get a feel for what it's really like to be a registered nurse.