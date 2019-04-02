Tamara Mellon is a fashion entrepreneur who co-founded the luxury shoe and accessories brand Jimmy Choo in 1996. Ten years later, she launched an eponymous shoe brand that prides itself on having a majority-female staff. She is the author of "In My Shoes: A Memoir," published in 2013.

How old were you when you negotiated your first big raise?

Here's the thing: I don't feel like I ever did. I never felt that I actually got fair market for what I was doing. In the end, that's why I sold all my equity in Jimmy Choo and left and started a new company. But I suppose the first private equity deal I did with Jimmy Choo back in 2001 was probably the biggest [pay] jump I had. I was about 31.

What was your job title at the time and how big was the raise you asked for?

I was founder, CEO and creative director. I was wearing several hats and when I negotiated I was like, "Look, this is what other people in my position in the industry are getting."

I did end up managing to get a bigger jump, but then it sort of flat-lined for the next 10 years. It was a long time ago, but my salary doubled from a very low base.

Were you being underpaid, and if so were you aware?

It was over time that the gap became wider and wider. So by the time I left Jimmy Choo I was probably earning a third of what my competitors were being paid at other companies with the same revenue.

How did you negotiate your raise and would you recommend other women follow a similar strategy?

I thought what I did was a good strategy: I talked to other people in the industry and I asked them to be really transparent with me about what they were earning. I took the facts to the private equity firm I was negotiating with and said, "Look this is fair market for people who are my peers in the industry for companies with the same revenue and same profits."

Even in the face of the facts they didn't really want to pay me fair market value. Looking back in hindsight, it's very important to know how much you should start with early on in your career, because people want to pay you a percentage increase. And if you're starting from a low base, then that percentage increase isn't going to make that much of a difference.

Did getting that raise change your life financially and professionally? How did you feel afterward?

Because I didn't really get what I wanted I ended up leaving. I felt proud of the way I handled the negotiations, even though I felt like I was banging up against a brick wall.