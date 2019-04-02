Studies in the past have suggested that women are less likely than men to ask for a raise. But research from Harvard Business Review finds that women ask for raises just as often as men do — they're just more likely to have their requests denied.
According to HBR, women who ask for a raise receive one 15 percent of the time, while men who ask for a raise receive one 20 percent of the time. The difference may seem small, but it can have a huge impact on a woman's career, especially if she's already being underpaid.
Currently, the average woman in the U.S. earns $0.80 for every dollar earned by her white male peers. That gap varies when race is factored in — Asian-American women earn $0.85 to every dollar, white women earn $0.77 to every dollar, African-American women earn $0.61 to every dollar, Native American women earn $0.58 to every dollar and Latina women earn $0.53 to every dollar.
But the gap persists. While bias and discrimination are significant drivers of these numbers, Glassdoor SVP of Product Annie Pearl says that when women are armed with the right information, "they are much more likely to have confidence when they go in and have that negotiation conversation."
CNBC Make It spoke to eight women from different industries about how it felt to negotiate their first big raise and the advice they'd give other women looking to do the same.