This map shows how much money a single person needs to earn to get by in every US state

Depending on where you live in the United States, the amount you need to make to get by can vary by a lot. While a single person can manage on just over $23,000 a year in Indiana, for example, it takes at least $30,000 a year to make ends meet in California, and even more in New York.

That's according to updated data from MIT's living wage calculator, which determines the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without dipping into poverty or relying on outside help. The model takes into account factors such as food, housing and health insurance, in addition to other regular costs, and don't include conveniences or luxuries such as restaurant meals, vacations or money left over for investments.

Here's a closer look at what a living wage would be, before taxes, for a single person in every U.S. state.