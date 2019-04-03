VISIT CNBC.COM

This map shows how much money a single person needs to earn to get by in every US state

This map shows the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without relying on outside help, including factors such as housing, food and health insurance, in addition to other regular costs. All data from MIT's Living Wage calculator.
CNBC Make It | MapInSeconds.com
Depending on where you live in the United States, the amount you need to make to get by can vary by a lot. While a single person can manage on just over $23,000 a year in Indiana, for example, it takes at least $30,000 a year to make ends meet in California, and even more in New York.

That's according to updated data from MIT's living wage calculator, which determines the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without dipping into poverty or relying on outside help. The model takes into account factors such as food, housing and health insurance, in addition to other regular costs, and don't include conveniences or luxuries such as restaurant meals, vacations or money left over for investments.

Here's a closer look at what a living wage would be, before taxes, for a single person in every U.S. state.

Alabama

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,565
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,909
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994

Alaska

  • Total required income before taxes: $26,821
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,483
  • Estimated food costs: $3,573

Arizona

  • Total required income before taxes: $24,305
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,811
  • Estimated food costs: $3,573

Arkansas

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,092
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,233
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994

California

  • Total required income before taxes: $30,392
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,268
  • Estimated food costs: $3,573
San Francisco, California
Image source: Mike Shaw | Flickr | Getty Images
Colorado

  • Total required income before taxes: $27,444
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,022
  • Estimated food costs: $3,573

Connecticut

  • Total required income before taxes: $27,318
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,495
  • Estimated food costs: $3,477

Delaware

  • Total required income before taxes: $26,382
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,563
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994

Florida

  • Total required income before taxes: $25,324
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,228
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994

Georgia

  • Total required income before taxes: $25,921
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,937
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994
Atlanta, Georgia
Edwin Remsberg | Getty Images
Hawaii

  • Total required income before taxes: $32,723
  • Estimated housing costs: $14,888
  • Estimated food costs: $3,573

Idaho

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,957
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,527
  • Estimated food costs: $3,573

Illinois

  • Total required income before taxes: $26,566
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,151
  • Estimated food costs: $3,058

Indiana

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,030
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,647
  • Estimated food costs: $3,058

Iowa

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,659
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,261
  • Estimated food costs: $3,058
Des Moines, Iowa
Twenty20
Kansas

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,793
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,513
  • Estimated food costs: $3,058

Kentucky

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,508
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,240
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994

Louisiana

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,468
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,407
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994

Maine

  • Total required income before taxes: $24,778
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,358
  • Estimated food costs: $3,477

Maryland

  • Total required income before taxes: $31,365
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,548
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994
View of Baltimore's Inner Harbor from Federal Hill Park.
 Jon Hicks
Massachusetts

  • Total required income before taxes: $29,030
  • Estimated housing costs: $12,661
  • Estimated food costs: $3,477

Michigan

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,490
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,950
  • Estimated food costs: $3,058

Minnesota

  • Total required income before taxes: $24,681
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,617
  • Estimated food costs: $3,058

Mississippi

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,973
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,617
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994

Missouri

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,180
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,535
  • Estimated food costs: $3,058
Branson Missouri's downtown with waterfront.
JeremyMasonMcGraw.com
Montana

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,671
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,934
  • Estimated food costs: $3,573

Nebraska

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,920
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,371
  • Estimated food costs: $3,058

Nevada

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,423
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,588
  • Estimated food costs: $3,573

New Hampshire

  • Total required income before taxes: $25,570
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,616
  • Estimated food costs: $3,477

New Jersey

  • Total required income before taxes: $28,949
  • Estimated housing costs: $12,189
  • Estimated food costs: $3,477
Newark, New Jersey, USA skyline on the Passaic River.
Sean Pavone | iStock | Getty Images
New Mexico

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,390
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,882
  • Estimated food costs: $3,573

New York

  • Total required income before taxes: $31,388
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,851
  • Estimated food costs: $3,477

North Carolina

  • Total required income before taxes: $24,519
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,869
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994

North Dakota

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,138
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,250
  • Estimated food costs: $3,058

Ohio

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,426
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,374
  • Estimated food costs: $3,058
A view of downtown Columbus and the Scioto Mile looking north into the city.
Sean Reid | iStock | Getty Images
Oklahoma

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,770
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,673
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994

Oregon

  • Total required income before taxes: $27,280
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,620
  • Estimated food costs: $3,573

Pennsylvania

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,807
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,417
  • Estimated food costs: $3,477

Rhode Island

  • Total required income before taxes: $25,685
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,064
  • Estimated food costs: $3,477

South Carolina

  • Total required income before taxes: $24,019
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,481
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994
Charleston, South Carolina
Tetra Images | Tetra images | Getty Images
South Dakota

  • Total required income before taxes: $21,593
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,063
  • Estimated food costs: $3,058

Tennessee

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,369
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,983
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994

Texas

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,873
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,336
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994

Utah

  • Total required income before taxes: $24,083
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,354
  • Estimated food costs: $3,573

Vermont

  • Total required income before taxes: $26,149
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,722
  • Estimated food costs: $3,477
A picturesque red barn in Stockbridge, Vermont
John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images
Virginia

  • Total required income before taxes: $29,473
  • Estimated housing costs: $12,082
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994

Washington

  • Total required income before taxes: $27,659
  • Estimated housing costs: $11,563
  • Estimated food costs: $3,573

West Virginia

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,539
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,569
  • Estimated food costs: $2,994

Wisconsin

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,734
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,887
  • Estimated food costs: $3,058

Wyoming

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,091
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,337
  • Estimated food costs: $3,573

