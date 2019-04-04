46% of American men think the gender pay gap is 'made up to serve a political purpose'

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau demonstrates that women earn, on average, 81 cents for every dollar a man makes.

But almost four in 10 Americans think the gender wage gap isn't real.

Instead, 46 percent of men and 30 percent of women believe the problem of equal pay and gender parity has been "made up to serve a political purpose" and is not a "legitimate issue," according to a survey of 8,566 American adults conducted in March by SurveyMonkey.

Media coverage of the topic doesn't seem to help convince them of the issue's legitimacy either. More than a quarter of Americans felt reports of the pay gap were "overblown," while another 16 percent chose to describe it as "fake news."

Men were not only more likely to doubt the issue's existence, but were also more skeptical of media reports, with 21 percent saying such coverage was "fake" vs. 12 percent of women.

Maybe more men felt that way because, in their eyes, many of the problems behind the gender wage gap have already been addressed. For instance, 43 percent of men said there is no difference by gender in compensation for performing similar work. Women, on the other hand, appear to feel differently — only a quarter agreed both genders were evenly paid.

Men were also more likely to believe that obstacles that once made it difficult for women to advance are now largely gone. Almost 60 percent said this, compared to 36 percent of women.

And when each gender was asked what causes may behind the Census Bureau's wage gap finding, more men pointed to reasons such as "women are generally in careers that don't pay as much" and "women work fewer hours than men."

More women believed unconscious bias, sexism, and a lack of women in leadership positions was to blame.