8 economists on what you're getting wrong about the gender pay gap—and if it can actually be closed

Each year, workers in the U.S. mark Equal Pay Day, the symbolic date to which women have to work each year to earn as much as men earned the year before.

Equal Pay Day highlights the uncontrolled gender pay gap, quantified as the gap between the median salaries of all working men and women in the U.S. and often estimated at around 79 or 80 cents earned by women for every dollar earned by a man.

But Stephen Rose, a fellow at the Income and Benefits Policy Center at the Urban Institute, and Heidi Hartmann, President of the Institute for Women's Policy Research (IWPR) and economist in-residence at American University, say this doesn't reflect the full picture of women's earnings over the course of their careers. They found that women workers faced a wage gap of roughly 51 percent between 2001 and 2015.

Gender pay gaps of different sizes emerge when analysts control for factors like job type, location, industry and educational attainment, but gaps tend to persist across almost every metric. According to Payscale, women with MBAs earn 74 cents for every dollar men with MBAs earn. A report released in December 2018 by the World Economic Forum predicted that it could take more than 200 years for men and women around the world to achieve economic equality.

And yet, many people aren't sure the gender pay gap exists. A Glassdoor survey of workers in seven countries conducted in 2015 found that seven out of 10 people believe men and women are paid equally for equal work.

CNBC Make It spoke with eight economists about what people don't understand about the pay gap and if there's any realistic way to close it.