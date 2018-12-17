World Economic Forum: Women may have equal economic opportunities in 202 years

The gender gap is narrowing, but there's still a long way to go before parity is reached.

How long? The 2018 Global Gender Gap Report, released today by the World Economic Forum (WEF), estimates that it will take 202 years for economic equality between men and women to be achieved around the world.

The report benchmarks how countries perform across four dimensions: economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment. The organization estimates that the health gap is nearly closed, and that the education gap will be closed in 14 years.

But the WEF also found that it will take 107 years for the world to achieve political equality.

"The equal contribution of women and men in this process of deep economic and societal transformation is critical," writes Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum. "More than ever, societies cannot afford to lose out on the skills, ideas and perspectives of half of humanity."