In a report released on Thursday, Accenture draws connections between equality and innovation.

Accenture surveyed over 18,000 workers in 27 countries, including more than 150 C-suite-level executives, and found that at organizations that treat women and men more equally, innovation was significantly higher than at those that do not.

In fact, innovation is six times higher at organizations with the most equal workplace cultures compared to those organizations with the least equal ones, according to the report.

This claim was backed-up by employee responses. About 40 percent of those from the most equal organizations said "nothing stops me from innovating," compared to just 7 percent from those with high levels of inequality.

The report used 40 different factors to determine if an organization had a culture of equality, including transparent goals for closing the gender pay gap, a diverse leadership team and clear parental, paternity and maternity leave policies.

An overwhelming 95 percent of business leaders see innovation as vital to competitiveness and business viability and 91 percent of workers want to be innovative, but in practice, most organizations fall short. Seventy-six percent of business leaders told Accenture that they regularly empower employees to be innovative but only 42 percent of workers agree.