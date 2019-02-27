Ivanka Trump grabbed headlines on Tuesday with her comments on a jobs guarantee introduced earlier this month as part of the Green New Deal proposed by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey.

"I don't think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something," Trump told Fox News. "I have spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get. So I think this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where there is the potential for upward mobility."

In addition to a series of large-scale proposals focused on eliminating U.S. carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels, the proposed Green New Deal includes an ambitious jobs guarantee aimed at ensuring "a job with a family-sustaining wage, adequate family and medical leave, paid vacations and retirement security to all people of the United States."

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to respond.

"As a person who actually worked for tips & hourly wages in my life, instead of having to learn about it 2nd-hand, I can tell you that most people want to be paid enough to live," tweeted the Congresswoman on Tuesday. "A living wage isn't a gift, it's a right. Workers are often paid far less than the value they create."

She continued, "In fact, wages are so low today compared to actual worker productivity that they are no longer the reflections of worker value as they used to be. Productivity has grown 6.2 x more than pay."