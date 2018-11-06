VISIT CNBC.COM

Closing The Gap

29-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes history as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress 

One year ago, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was working in a bar to help support her family. On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez, 29, became the youngest woman elected to Congress. With 74.3 percent of votes tallied, NBC News has called the Congressional race for New York's 14th District in Ocasio-Cortez's favor.

Even though she was highly favored to win, Ocasio-Cortez continued her campaign efforts until the final moments. Just one minute before the polls were closed she tweeted, "I am so thankful for every single person who contributed, amplified, and worked to establish this movement. Never forget the hard work it took to get us here. No matter what happens, this is what it takes."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L) stands with Zephyr Teachout after endorsing her for New York City Public Advocate on July 12, 2018 in New York City. The two liberal candidates held the news conference in front of the Wall Street bull in a show of standing up to corporate money. Ocasio-Cortez shocked the Democratic political community recently after an upset win against Representative Joe Crowley in the New York Democratic primary.

In June, Ocasio-Cortez won the Democratic primary in her district, unseating leading House Democrat Joe Crowley. Crowley, the fourth-ranking House Democrat, represented the Bronx and Queens district for 10 terms and was predicted by many to replace Nancy Pelosi as minority leader. He had not faced a primary challenger since 2004.

She has spent her time since the primary holding town halls in her district and campaigning for fellow progressives like Cynthia Nixon and Zephyr Teachout.

In the midterm election, Ocasio-Cortez defeated Republican Anthony Pappas, who WNYC characterizes as "very unusual."

Pappas' most noted talking point was his belief that citizens should be able to sue judges. He told WNYC, "We are living under a judicial dictatorship." To promote his argument, Pappas often cited his own contentious divorce — in which his wife accused him of punching her in the face, a charge he denies — that has taken 14 years.

Before the election, FiveThirtyEight predicted that Ocasio-Cortez had a 99.9 percent chance of beating Pappas in the deep-blue district.

The rising political star is a former organizer for Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign and previously worked for the late Senator Ted Kennedy. She formerly served as an education director at the National Hispanic Institute.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez answers questions at a town hall event, September 19, 2018 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

She ran an entirely grassroots campaign, with a progressive platform that included the abolition of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE), tuition-free college, a federal jobs guarantee, universal Medicare, gun reform, an end to private prisons and access to affordable housing.

In addition to becoming the youngest Congresswoman in history, she is also the first representative to fully reflect the demographics of the 14th District. "Our district is 70 percent people of color, and we have never had a person of color represent us in American history," she told NowThis. Roughly 50 percent of the citizens in her district are immigrants.

Earlier on Tuesday, she struck a reflective tone on social media.

"Can't help but reflect this Election Day: As my family in Puerto Rico watches me run for Congress, they still don't have the right to vote in federal elections — despite being subject to federal lawmakers," she shared on Twitter.

