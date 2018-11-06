29-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes history as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress 

In June, Ocasio-Cortez won the Democratic primary in her district, unseating leading House Democrat Joe Crowley. Crowley, the fourth-ranking House Democrat, represented the Bronx and Queens district for 10 terms and was predicted by many to replace Nancy Pelosi as minority leader. He had not faced a primary challenger since 2004.

She has spent her time since the primary holding town halls in her district and campaigning for fellow progressives like Cynthia Nixon and Zephyr Teachout.

In the midterm election, Ocasio-Cortez defeated Republican Anthony Pappas, who WNYC characterizes as "very unusual."

Pappas' most noted talking point was his belief that citizens should be able to sue judges. He told WNYC, "We are living under a judicial dictatorship." To promote his argument, Pappas often cited his own contentious divorce — in which his wife accused him of punching her in the face, a charge he denies — that has taken 14 years.

Before the election, FiveThirtyEight predicted that Ocasio-Cortez had a 99.9 percent chance of beating Pappas in the deep-blue district.

The rising political star is a former organizer for Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign and previously worked for the late Senator Ted Kennedy. She formerly served as an education director at the National Hispanic Institute.