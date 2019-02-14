Amazon will not be building a headquarters in New York City, according to a statement released by the company on Thursday which noted that "a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence."

The company's long search for a site of an additional headquarters culminated in a November announcement of plans to locate "HQ2" in Long Island City, New York, and Arlington, Virginia.

One of the most vocal opponents of Amazon's planned presence in Queens was Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose congressional district borders the district that includes Long Island City.

"Anything is possible," she tweeted on Thursday in response to Amazon's decision. "Today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon's corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world."