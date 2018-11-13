After months of speculation, Amazon has officially announced that the locations of its much-anticipated second headquarters will be Long Island City, New York, and Arlington, Virginia.

Many cities were eager to attract Amazon's additional headquarters. But Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, recently elected to represent the 14th Congressional District of New York, which includes Long Island City, is not excited about the company moving into the neighborhood.

"We've been getting calls and outreach from Queens residents all day about this," she tweeted on Tuesday. "The community's response? Outrage."

She continued, "Amazon is a billion-dollar company. The idea that it will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks at a time when our subway is crumbling and our communities need MORE investment, not less, is extremely concerning to residents here."

Housing displacement is a major concern of Ocasio-Cortez's. She is a vocal advocate for affordable housing and says she fears that Amazon's decision to set up shop in Queens will hasten gentrification, increase housing prices and displace current residents.