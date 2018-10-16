You could earn up to $30,000 in college aid in as little as 4 minutes—here's how

Every year, the U.S. Department of Education gives over $120 billion in federal grants, federal loans and work-study funds to more than 13 million college students, making it the largest provider of student financial aid in the country. In order to receive their share of these funds, students should complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Many students mistakenly believe that they do not qualify for federal aid. According to NerdWallet, the high school class of 2017 missed out on $2.3 billion worth of free college aid — money towards tuition that doesn't need to be repaid — simply by not filling out the form.

Nearly every student is eligible for some form of financial assistance, be it federal grants that do not need to be repaid, federal loans that have low interest rates and strong consumer protections or work-study assistance that can help students earn cash and build their resumes at the same time.

"Aid is available for anyone with a household income below $250,000 a year," Charlie Javice, founder & CEO of FAFSA platform Frank tells CNBC Make It. Javice points out that being "too rich" to file the FAFSA applies to less than five percent of the U.S. population.

"To students who don't think that [the] FAFSA applies to them — wake up and smell the coffee," says Javice. "It takes four minutes. You are probably going to get $10,000 to $30,000 worth of aid in your first year."