You could earn up to $30,000 in college aid in as little as 4 minutes—here's how

In the past, students and educators have bemoaned how time-consuming the process of completing the FAFSA can be.
Just as citizens use services like TurboTax to file their taxes, students can also use services like FRANK to help fill out their FAFSA if they choose. According to Javice, the FAFSA-filing process with FRANK takes just four minutes.
And the Department of Education has taken steps to make the form simpler and more intuitive, including a website redesign and the addition of automatic error notifications if a field has been incorrectly filled. The 2019 - 2020 FAFSA can even be completed on your phone.
To test out these improvements, I filled out the revamped FAFSA form myself. To my surprise, it took about five and a half minutes.
In order to complete the FAFSA, students will need their tax returns, information about how much money is in their bank accounts and the names of the schools they are interested in attending. The IRS data retrieval tool makes it easy for students to automatically transfer their tax return information, so I didn't need to go searching for my returns. The information needed about my bank account was limited, so I didn't need to go searching through bank statements.
"I think [the Department of Education] has definitely made some strides," Sallie Mae spokesperson Rick Castellano tells CNBC Make It of the improved FAFSA. "Specifically, the IRS data retrieval tool is a game-changer and the ability to use your prior year tax return is huge."
Castellano says that though it can take closer to 30 minutes for some students to complete the FAFSA, "it's well worth it given what you're getting in line for."
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!
Don't miss: