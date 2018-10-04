4 ways to be proactive about your mental health in college

Though schools around the world have made serious investments in mental health resources, the researchers found that colleges are still ill-equipped to deal with the surge of mental healthcare needs.

"While effective care is important, the number of students who need treatment for these disorders far exceeds the resources of most counseling centers, resulting in a substantial unmet need for mental health treatment among college students," Auerbach tells EurekAlert. "Considering that students are a key population for determining the economic success of a country, colleges must take a greater urgency in addressing this issue."

He remains optimistic that innovations and advancements in online mental health resources will provide students with low-cost accessibility to healthcare resources.

"University systems are currently working at capacity and counseling centers tend to be cyclical, with students ramping up service use toward the middle of the semester, which often creates a bottleneck," he explains. "Internet-based clinical tools may be helpful in providing treatment to students who are less inclined to pursue services on campus or are waiting to be seen."

Dr. Sherry Benton is the former director of the University of Florida counseling center, current Vice President of the Society of Counseling Psychology of the American Psychological Association and founder of TAO Connect, the kind of online mental health resource Auerbach mentions. She tells CNBC Make It there are several things that students can do to stay on top of their mental health while in college: