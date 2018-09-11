4 on-campus jobs that can set you up for success after graduation 

One of the first things that college students should do when they arrive to campus is lock down an on-campus job. It's a great way to make some extra money, meet new people and even earn better grades.

But beyond these academic and financial benefits, on-campus jobs can also help students build their resumes before they enter the workforce.

Hafeez Lakhani, founder of college counseling firm Lakhani Coaching tells CNBC Make It that the key to finding the right on-campus job is identifying an opportunity that aligns with your long-term professional goals. "The best jobs, in general, are ones that appeal to our larger sense of ambition," he says. Though, he admits, "these are not always easy to find."

The secret is to be creative. This means actively networking with various departments on campus and, when necessary, finding alternative funding sources. "Yes, there are a multitude of library, dining hall and administrative jobs for students to fill," says Lakhani. "But if a student can be creative — by seeking funding through grants, for instance — there is a huge payoff."

Here are four of the best on-campus jobs for students hoping get a head-start on their peers: