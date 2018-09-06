How to pick the perfect freshman college course schedule for you  

Choosing a major is one of the most important parts of a student's academic journey but according to Sutton, this is not the only factor that students need to consider.

"I wouldn't worry about the major so much at first," she says. I think students have a tendency to really focus on that decision but they're really putting the cart before the horse in that they are not experiencing any new classes and may not understand what certain fields actually are before they make a decision."

Instead of having your sights set on a specific major, instead weigh your strengths, weaknesses and interests and begin to narrow in. If you know you like quantitative reasoning, consider fields like engineering, computer science and physics. If you have great reading comprehension, think about taking a course in political science, history or philosophy. This way, you can explore new fields while using your instincts to steadily move toward a major.

Once you have an idea of a potential major, reach out to people you can pepper with questions. This might be a professor you admire or even an adviser in your department you're interested in. "Advisers are very aware of every course [on] offer, the typical pacing sequence of courses you should take freshman, sophomore, junior and senior year and all the qualifications you need to graduate," says Mark Beal, Rutgers Professor and author of 101 Lessons They Never Taught You In College. "Meet them early on."