How to pick the perfect freshman college course schedule for you  

If you're stressed about selecting your college schedule, you're not alone. Deciding which classes to take can be a confusing and overwhelming task.
You'll have more courses to consider than ever before and with soaring college costs, mistakes will be pricey. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, just 40 percent of first-time full-time students earn a bachelor's degree in four years, and only 59 percent earn their bachelor's in six years. This means that millions of Americans end up paying for extra years of tuition, with some taking on thousands of dollars in debt without a diploma to show for it.
Students should avoid wasting money on extra years of college by planning their path to graduation early, starting with that very first semester. The following four steps can help you pick the freshman college schedule that fits your needs.