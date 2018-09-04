On August 31st, California lawmakers voted to ban middle schools and high schools from starting before 8:30 a.m. The goal? Getting students to sleep in.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the bill, known as SB328, was narrowly passed by the state legislature ahead of a midnight deadline and is expected to be signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown. Once the bill is finalized, schools have three years to comply.

Experts argue that later school times could improve student health, boost graduation rates and save the school system billions of dollars.