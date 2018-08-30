VISIT CNBC.COM

The 15 companies with the most $100,000 job opportunities in New York right now

If you want to live comfortably in the Big City, you're going to need a big paycheck.

According to a report from SmartAsset, workers need to make $164,614 a year in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment in New York. Real-estate website Zillow estimates that it costs between $1.7 million and $1 million to buy a home in Manhattan and that the median rental price is $3,450.

Fortunately, New York offers some of the highest-paying jobs in the country. Job site Ladders analyzed thousands of opportunities across the United States and found that New York had the second highest number of six-figure jobs.

Ladders further analyzed its database in order to compile a list of companies with the most openings New York and surrounding areas that pay over $100,000 and found that 15 companies stand out. But just because these companies are hiring in New York doesn't mean they are headquartered there. Several international companies seem to be offering high salaries for people who can work from new New York.

Here are the employers with the most six-figure opportunities in the City That Never Sleeps.

Visitors pass a sign as they exit the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financial Centre in London, U.K.
15. Bank of America

Jobs available: 97

Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina

14. Morgan Stanley

Jobs available: 101

Headquarters: New York, New York

13. New York Life Insurance

Jobs available: 113

Headquarters: New York, New York

12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jobs available: 116

Headquarters: Tarrytown, New York

11. New York Presbyterian Hospital

Jobs available: 117

Headquarters: New York, New York

A logo sits on the lab coat of a technician as he works at Neusentis Ltd.'s research laboratory, a unit of Pfizer Inc.
10. Pfizer

Jobs available: 127

Headquarters: New York, New York

9. Rutgers

Jobs available: 134

Headquarters: New Brunswick, New Jersey

8. Bloomberg

Jobs available: 140

Headquarters: New York, New York

7. Celgene

Jobs available: 151

Headquarters: Summit, New Jersey

6. PricewaterhouseCoopers

Jobs available: 153

Headquarters: London, United Kingdom

A pedestrian walks past the JPMorgan Chase headquarters building in New York.
4. J.P. Morgan Chase (tie)

Jobs available: 184

Headquarters: New York, New York

4. Prudential Financial (tie)

Jobs available: 184

Headquarters: Newark, New Jersey

3. Deloitte Digital

Jobs available: 201

Headquarters: New York, New York

2. Goldman Sachs

Jobs available: 210

Headquarters: New York, New York

1. KPMG

Jobs available: 431

Headquarters: Amstelveen, Netherlands

Three of the "big four" auditors — KPMG, Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers — made it onto the Ladders' list of employers with the most six-figure opportunities in New York. KPMG topped the list with an estimated 431 current openings.

Overall, finance companies dominated the list with companies like Goldman Sacks, Preudential and J.P Morgan Chase recruiting for more than 100 open six-figure positions.

Pharmaceutical companies Celgene, Pfizer and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals also cracked the top 15.

