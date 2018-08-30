If you want to live comfortably in the Big City, you're going to need a big paycheck.

According to a report from SmartAsset, workers need to make $164,614 a year in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment in New York. Real-estate website Zillow estimates that it costs between $1.7 million and $1 million to buy a home in Manhattan and that the median rental price is $3,450.

Fortunately, New York offers some of the highest-paying jobs in the country. Job site Ladders analyzed thousands of opportunities across the United States and found that New York had the second highest number of six-figure jobs.

Ladders further analyzed its database in order to compile a list of companies with the most openings New York and surrounding areas that pay over $100,000 and found that 15 companies stand out. But just because these companies are hiring in New York doesn't mean they are headquartered there. Several international companies seem to be offering high salaries for people who can work from new New York.

Here are the employers with the most six-figure opportunities in the City That Never Sleeps.