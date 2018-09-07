How to deal with homesickness at college

No one goes to college expecting to miss home. But according to Liz Sutton, senior associate director of first-year academic initiatives at Wharton, homesickness is more common that you would think.

"Even among those students who think they're not going to feel homesick, it still comes up fairly often and fairly quickly," she tells CNBC Make It.

Most students feel some sadness as they separate from their old lives, but research shows that 1 in 10 will find it hard to function. Those students find themselves emotional and distracted and will struggle to keep a high G.P.A. or even to return to college the next year.

Fortunately, there are several steps that students can take to confront homesickness head on and make sure that their college experience is one for the books.