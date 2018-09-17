7 things to do in college to set yourself up for financial success later on

Contrary to popular belief, there are many ways college students can cut costs. Ruby tells students, "Even though your parents may be paying the bulk of the bill, there are also decisions that you can make that are going to make a difference in what they end up having to pay."

One of the biggest ways to save money is on transportation. "Don't take a car to college. It is one of the biggest expenses for students," says Ruby. "Most campuses have good public transportation systems, so if you can avoid taking a car, that's going to save money on insurance and the cost of parking."

Students can also save money by choosing affordable housing options offered by many colleges. "Many colleges have variable housing prices. A nicer, newer apartment-style living situation is going to be more expensive than the traditional two-person dorm," she says. "The more roommates you have, the better."

In order to save money on expensive text books, check the college library for copies that can be borrowed. If the library only allows you to check a book out for a portion of the semester, check other local libraries for the same book.

And instead of subsisting off of ramen noodles for weeks on end, try to make the most of an affordable meal plan. It will be better for the physical and financial health in the long run.