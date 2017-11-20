If Amazon plans to stick to the stated criteria for its coveted second headquarters location, it may want to look south, at least according to a new CNBC analysis using data from our 2017 America's Top States for Business study and the Census Bureau.

The analysis gives high grades to a number of southern cities, including Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte and Greensboro-High Point, North Carolina. Other strong contenders are within the Washington, D.C., area, including Northern Virginia; and Austin, Texas. All have strong workforces, reasonably good economies and business-friendly regulations.

Meanwhile, some of the more sentimental choices, such as Chicago, Pittsburgh and possibly Detroit, may have a tougher go of things. And some locations that submitted headline-grabbing bids, such as Tucson, Arizona, which sent Amazon a giant cactus, may not want to get their hopes up.

Amazon is promising to spend $5 billion on its so-called HQ2 project, which the online retailer claims will ultimately employ 50,000 people in well-paying, high-tech jobs. The company says it favors metropolitan areas with more than 1 million people, a "stable and business-friendly environment," a place that can attract and retain strong technical talent, and a community that thinks "big and creatively."

Also included in a request for proposals issued by Amazon in September: convenient access to mass transit and an international airport, a highly educated labor pool, a strong university system and a diverse population.

CNBC measures all of those criteria in our Top States for Business study, and while no one outside of Amazon knows for certain how the company will score things, our data offers some insight into which places have the best chances. They include: