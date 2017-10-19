In Amazon's search for a new campus, one Georgia mayor is upping the ante and offering the e-commerce giant an entire town.

Jason Lary, mayor of Stonecrest, Georgia, is willing to carve out 345 acres of the existing town to create a new jurisdiction with the name Amazon.

"You think about the economic multiplier with regards to 50,000 jobs and a $5 billion investment over a 10-year period of time," Lary told CNBC's "Power Lunch" Thursday. "It's worth doing in every corner of the place."

The new and still hypothetical town could have only one logical mayor.

"Jeff Bezos can be the mayor, CEO, king, whatever they want to call it," Lary said. "He'll be the first person to actually have a corporate city."

Inhabiting its own town would mean Amazon could build on land just outside of Atlanta, establish an "eternal brand" in DeKalb County and have its own post office and mailing addresses, Lary said.

Thursday's deadline to submit a proposal for Amazon's second headquarters saw a flurry of last-minute pitches. Some offered as much as $7 billion in incentives. Experts have narrowed the list to the top contenders.