The fastest-growing job in the US is expected to grow 105% by 2026—here are the other 19

Construction crew installing solar panels on a house
heshphoto | Getty Images
Construction crew installing solar panels on a house

Today, workers need to constantly be conscious of the ways technology is disrupting the workforce.

With rapid improvements in technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, some jobs may be at risk. Workers who want a job 20 years from now should focus on gaining skills and experience in fast-growing industries.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) analyzed the 20 occupations with the highest percent change of employment between 2016 and 2026 and found that there are several jobs with double-digit job growth. But though these jobs are projected to grow quickly, they don't necessarily offer robust wages. BLS figures indicate that there is a wide range in how well these opportunities compensate workers.

Here are the fastest-growing jobs according to the BLS, and how much they pay:

Hero Images | Getty Images

20. Massage therapists

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 26 percent
Median pay: $39,990 per year

18. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists (tie)

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 27 percent
Median pay: $37,380 per year

18. Operations research analysts (tie)

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 27 percent
Median pay: $81,390 per year

16. Information security analysts (tie)

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 28 percent
Median pay: $95,510 per year

16. Physical therapists (tie)

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 28 percent
Median pay: $86,850 per year

MGP | Getty Images

11. Bicycle repairers (tie)

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 29 percent
Median pay: $28,390 per year

11. Genetic counselors (tie)

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 29 percent
Median pay: $77,480 per year

11. Medical assistants (tie)

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 29 percent
Median pay: $32,480 per year

11. Occupational therapy assistants (tie)

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 29 percent
Median pay: $59,310 per year

11. Physical therapist aides (tie)

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 29 percent
Median pay: $25,730 per year

Hill Street Studios | Getty Images

10. Mathematicians

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 30 percent
Median pay: $103,010 per year

8. Physical therapist assistants (tie)

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 31 percent
Median pay: $57,430 per year

8. Software developers, applications (tie)

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 31 percent
Median pay: $101,790 per year

7. Statisticians

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 34 percent
Median pay: $84,060 per year

6. Nurse practitioners

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 36 percent
Median pay: $103,880 per year

5. Physician assistants

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 37 percent
Median pay: $104,860 per year

4. Personal care aides

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 39 percent
Median pay: $23,100 per year

3. Home health aides

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 47 percent
Median pay: $23,210 per year

2. Wind turbine service technicians

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 96 percent
Median pay: $53,880 per year

1. Solar photovoltaic installers

Growth rate from 2016 to 2026: 105 percent
Median pay: $39,490 per year

heshphoto | Getty Images

According to the BLS, solar photovoltaic installers, often referred to as "PV installers," assemble, install and maintain solar panel systems and are part of the fastest-growing occupation. The job pays around $39,490 per year — or about $19 an hour — and does not typically require education beyond high school. Some PV installers take courses at technical or community colleges.

The highest-paying job on the list is physician assistant, which typically pays about $104,860. Unlike PV installers, becoming a physician assistant requires significant education beyond high school, typically including a master's degree.

Other high-paying jobs on the list include nurse practitioner ($103,880 per year), mathematician ($103,010 per year) and software developer ($101,790 per year) while some of the lowest-paying jobs are personal care aide ($23,100 per year) and home health aide ($23,210 per year).

