The fastest-growing job in the US is expected to grow 105% by 2026—here are the other 19

Today, workers need to constantly be conscious of the ways technology is disrupting the workforce.

With rapid improvements in technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, some jobs may be at risk. Workers who want a job 20 years from now should focus on gaining skills and experience in fast-growing industries.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) analyzed the 20 occupations with the highest percent change of employment between 2016 and 2026 and found that there are several jobs with double-digit job growth. But though these jobs are projected to grow quickly, they don't necessarily offer robust wages. BLS figures indicate that there is a wide range in how well these opportunities compensate workers.

Here are the fastest-growing jobs according to the BLS, and how much they pay: