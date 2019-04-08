Here's what to do if you screwed up on your taxes

If you used TurboTax to file your return, the software can also walk you through amending your tax return, Lisa Greene-Lewis, a TurboTax expert and CPA, tells CNBC Make It. She adds that if you prepared your taxes with TurboTax Live, you can connect with the TurboTax Live CPAs and enrolled agents year-round to get help amending your return.
But filing an amended return can also be done without help, especially if it's something fairly straightforward. For example, say you didn't include a 1099. That's typically easy to resolve, Kazenoff says. If you're missing a document, again, the IRS can handle this and typically alerts you by mail.
The situation can be different if you own a business, for example, and your issues pertain to more complex deductions or credits. In that case, you may want to seek expert assistance. "The more complicated the return is and the greater the dollars involved, having a tax professional who is well-versed in these areas is recommended," Kazenoff says.
Once you've followed those steps, here are a couple of other facts to keep in mind.