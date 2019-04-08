Here's what to do if you screwed up on your taxes

For example, if the mistake you realize you've made has to do with math, it's no big deal: The IRS will catch and automatically fix simple addition or subtraction errors.

And if you forgot to send in a document, the IRS will usually reach out in writing to request it.

If the issue is a small one, the best thing you can do is wait until the IRS has fully processed your initial tax return. At that point, you will be able to see if the IRS simply corrected the error or has asked you to submit more information.

And Kazenoff says it's OK to cash the refund check from the original return before receiving any additional refund that may be due to you.

"You really should wait until that first return is processed because you want it to go through the system," says Kazenoff, who previously worked as a senior tax attorney with the Office of Chief Counsel at the IRS. "Better to wait for it to get processed." The IRS says that most returns are processed within 21 days.

If your error means you actually owe more to the IRS, the process can be a little more complicated. But for most people, it's still manageable. Read on for what to do if you have a bigger tax mistake to solve.