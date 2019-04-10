Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran has been a judge the ABC hit show "Shark Tank" for more than nine seasons. And having invested millions of dollars in startups out of the hundreds of pitches she's seen on the show, Corcoran knows a lot about the power of first impressions.

"Whether or not a person likes you is going to be decided within the first five or six seconds of your meeting them. It's not fair, but assumptions are made within seconds about our intelligence, sophistication and abilities," she said in a blog post.

But that doesn't just apply to entrepreneurs pitching their products on "Shark Tank," but also to candidates pitching themselves at job interviews.

In fact, Corcoran recalled a time she hired someone on the spot — all because of a good first impression.