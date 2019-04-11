The budget breakdown of a 28-year-old veteran who supports his family on $90,000 a year

This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which profiles people across the U.S. and details how they earn, spend and give away their money.

To Emilio Dominguez, family is everything.

The 28-year-old husband and father works hard to support himself, his wife Jimena, and their two-year-old daughter, Valentina, on the $90,000 income he earns as the bar manager at his family's Mexican restaurant in South Florida.

Dominguez never expected to end up working alongside his own father. "I went to school purposefully to not be in the restaurant business," he tells CNBC Make It. "I saw the hours my dad worked and and how much time he had to commit to it, and I thought that that wasn't for me."

But, he found, "sometimes life has a way of putting you back where you need to be."