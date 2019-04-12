Here's what happens if you don't file your taxes before April 15

Even if you can't pay your taxes, it's still important to file, Smith says: "You need to either file by April 15, or file an extension by April 15." Anyone can request an extension, which gives you an extra six months, until Oct. 15, to file.

If you don't file, the consequences can pile up, thanks to fees and interest. Plus, you may miss out on a refund by not filing.

Say you owe $10,000 in taxes, don't file for an extension and pay on Oct.15, says Smith: "By not filing for an extension, you have a 5% per month penalty for failure-to-file (25% total or $2,500 through Sept. 15) and a 0.5% failure-to-pay penalty for October (or $50). Had you filed an extension request, the penalty would have been six months at 0.5%, or $300."