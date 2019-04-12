'Game of Thrones' creator George R.R. Martin almost quit writing for real estate

"The greatest setback I ever faced was the failure of my fourth novel, 'The Armageddon Rag,'" Martin told The Wall Street Journal in 2014.

Prior to its release in 1983, Martin said, he had been "a hot young writer for quite a long time." At that point, Martin had already racked up three Hugo Awards (handed out each year to the best science fiction or fantasy works) for his previous short stories and novellas.

"Each novel I wrote got a bigger advance and more publicity and more awards nominations than the one before … until 'The Armageddon Rag,'" Martin said.

The novel, which combines elements of fantasy and a murder mystery, got Martin "the biggest advance I'd gotten" from his publishing house (Poseidon Press) and garnered solid reviews from critics. But it didn't sell.

"My publishers were certain it would be my first best-seller, and nobody bought it," he said.

"Instead of taking me to the next level, it almost destroyed my career," Martin told Publisher's Weekly.

The commercial backlash from Martin's failed fourth novel was so bad, "suddenly, no one wanted my books anymore," he told WSJ.

For Martin, the inability to sell his future novels forced him to reconsider his career and look for other ways to make money.

"There was a period there, when I couldn't sell my fifth novel, where I was looking to sell my house, and I took one of those courses in buying real estate for no money down in my desperation [to make money]," Martin said.

But, in an ironic twist that could have come straight out of a novel itself, Martin says he was saved from possible financial ruin when "The Armageddon Rag" actually opened the door for Martin's second career as a Hollywood writer. Producer Philip DeGuere Jr. was one of the few fans of the failed novel and optioned it for a movie in the mid-1980s, Martin told the Financial Times.