Here's how much money the Boston Marathon champions earn

The 123rd Boston Marathon took place Monday, April 15.

Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia dominated the women's race from the start. She ran the last 20 miles of the 26.2 mile course alone before crossing the finish line in a winning time of 2:23:31. The men's race came down to the last few yards: Lawrence Cherono of Kenya just barely won, inching past Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia to break the tape with a time of 2:07:57.

Besides the pride that comes with winning the oldest annual marathon in the world, and one of the most prestigious, Degefa and Cherono both earned $150,000 in prize money.

A total of $868,000 will go to the top finishers in the open, masters (age 40 and over) and wheelchair divisions.