College students who use credit cards now carry 5 on average—here's why experts aren't worried

Among those who have at least one credit card, college students now have an average of 5.2, a new report shows. That's higher than the 4.4 cards held last year by a typical card-holding American of any age, according to Experian.

That's according to Sallie Mae's 2019 Majoring in Money report, which surveyed 810 college students ages 18 to 24. The lender found that 57% of the students surveyed carry at least one credit card.

The average number of credit cards students hold seems to be increasing. In 2016, college students with at least one credit card only carried an average of three cards, the survey reports, compared to an average of five today.

That doesn't mean that every student has multiple credit cards. Nearly one in five college students only has one.