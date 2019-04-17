Here's the relatable advice Bill Gates says he would give his younger self

You would think that Bill Gates wouldn't want to change too much about his life. The Microsoft co-founder is already a titan of the tech industry and the world's second-richest person, with an estimated net worth of roughly $100 billion, according to Forbes.

But the 63-year-old billionaire would still tell his younger self a thing or two if he could go back in time.

"I would try and make myself more self-aware without getting rid of the focus and desire to learn," the billionaire said while reflecting on his younger days during an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit in February.

Gates has said before that he was an introvert.

"I was overly intense and socially inept," Gates said in the AMA.

In fact, his intensity earned him a reputation as a difficult boss to work with at Microsoft, the company he co-founded at the age of 20 in 1975. As a young CEO, Gates was reportedly demanding and sarcastic, even spying on employees to see who was working overtime on weekends, according to GQ.