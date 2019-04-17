Kim Kardashian West plans to become a lawyer without going to law school—here's how

Kim Kardashian West grabbed headlines last week when she appeared on the cover of the May 2019 issue of Vogue and declared, in the pages within, that she has decided to become a lawyer.

Her father, Robert Kardashian, was an attorney who gained notoriety serving on O.J. Simpson's defense team, but Kardashian West's own interest in the law grew from her work with CNN commentator and criminal justice reform advocate Van Jones on his efforts to "shrink the incarceration industry." Kardashian West made a much-publicized visit to the Oval Office to advocate for Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother who was sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense. After her meeting with President Donald Trump, Johnson was granted clemency.

"I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," Kardashian West tells Vogue. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

Kardashian West, who does not have an undergraduate degree, knew the unlikely choice "would be met with an eye roll for the ages." But even more surprising to some is the fact that the entrepreneur and social media influencer won't need to attend law school before she takes the bar exam, which she plans to do in 2022.

According to The Washington Post, California does not require a law degree as a prerequisite for taking the bar exam. Neither do Vermont, Virginia or Washington.