Almost half of young adults have student loan debt. And 36% of college graduates paying off student loans say now that taking on that debt wasn't worth it, according to a new report by Merrill Lynch and Age Wave, which surveyed over 2,700 early adults (defined here as those ages 18 to 34).

A smaller poll by GoBankingRates recently arrived at similar conclusions: It found that, while a vast majority of Americans with college degrees don't regret college itself, many do say the student debt they incurred wasn't worth it.

That's because the high cost of a degree can cause financial hardships for graduates trying to build their life after college: It can even force them to delay major life milestones, such as buying a house and starting a family.

Still, experts say that gaining a college education is often a smart choice in the long run, even if you need to take out student loans to pay for it. And research backs them up.