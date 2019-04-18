How much money you need to live in the most expensive zip code in every state

While Florida is home to the richest zip code in America, and New York City and San Francisco are notoriously expensive, every state has its own wealthy enclaves.

Personal finance site GoBankingRates crunched the numbers to determine the most expensive zip codes in every state as well as Washington, D.C, looking at median home values for April 2018 on Zillow. It also determined cost-of-living comparisons (for a single person) based on a number of factors, including cost of housing, groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare expenditures.

By calculating the annual cost of necessities and the annual income needed to live comfortably in that location using the popular 50-30-20 budgeting method, GoBankingRates determined how much you would need to earn to live comfortably in the most expensive zip codes in every state.

The two most expensive areas are Sagaponack, New York, where you'd need income of $853,738 a year, and Beverly Hills, California, where you'd need $692,388 a year. In all but 10 states you'd need to make six figures to live comfortably in the most expensive zip code.

The most affordable zip code on the list is Brookhaven, West Virginia, which would require a yearly income of $79,786.

Here's how much you would need to make to live comfortably in the most expensive zip code in every state (in alphabetical order), according to GoBankingRates: