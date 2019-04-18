VISIT CNBC.COM

How much money you need to live in the most expensive zip code in every state

While Florida is home to the richest zip code in America, and New York City and San Francisco are notoriously expensive, every state has its own wealthy enclaves.

Personal finance site GoBankingRates crunched the numbers to determine the most expensive zip codes in every state as well as Washington, D.C, looking at median home values for April 2018 on Zillow. It also determined cost-of-living comparisons (for a single person) based on a number of factors, including cost of housing, groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare expenditures.

By calculating the annual cost of necessities and the annual income needed to live comfortably in that location using the popular 50-30-20 budgeting method, GoBankingRates determined how much you would need to earn to live comfortably in the most expensive zip codes in every state.

The two most expensive areas are Sagaponack, New York, where you'd need income of $853,738 a year, and Beverly Hills, California, where you'd need $692,388 a year. In all but 10 states you'd need to make six figures to live comfortably in the most expensive zip code.

The most affordable zip code on the list is Brookhaven, West Virginia, which would require a yearly income of $79,786.

Here's how much you would need to make to live comfortably in the most expensive zip code in every state (in alphabetical order), according to GoBankingRates:

Alabama

Zip code: 35223
City: Mountain Brook
Total income needed: $107,594

Alaska

Zip code: 99516
City: Anchorage
Total income needed: $112,262

Arizona

Zip code: 85253
City: Paradise Valley
Total income needed: $270,636

Arkansas

Zip code: 72223
City: Little Rock
Total income needed: $86,548

California

Zip code: 90210
City: Beverly Hills
Total income needed: $692,388

Colorado

Zip code: 81654
City: Aspen
Total income needed: $380,590

Connecticut

Zip code: 06831
City: Greenwich
Total income needed: $343,126

Delaware

Zip code: 19930
City: Bethany Beach
Total income needed: $116,796

District of Columbia

Zip code: 20015
City: Washington D.C.
Total income needed: $178,000

Florida

Zip code: 33109
City: Fisher Island
Total income needed: $452,630

Georgia

Zip code: 31561
City: Sea Island
Total income needed: $354,366

Hawaii

Zip code: 96821
City: Honolulu
Total income needed: $288,004

Idaho

Zip code: 83313
City: Bellevue
Total income needed: $114,694

Illinois

Zip code: 60043
City: Kenilworth
Total income needed: $218,652

Indiana

Zip code: 46032
City: Carmel
Total income needed: $96,858

Iowa

Zip code: 52411
City: Cedar Rapids
Total income needed: $90,388

Kansas

Zip code: 66224
City: Leawood
Total income needed: $97,942

Kentucky

Zip code: 40059
City: Prospect
Total income needed: $97,942

Louisiana

Zip code: 70130
City: New Orleans
Total income needed: $100,968

Maine

Zip code: 04105
City: Falmouth
Total income needed: $116,456

Maryland

Zip code: 20815
City: Chevy Chase
Total income needed: $199,642

Massachusetts

Zip code: 02554
City: Nantucket
Total income needed: $331,558

Michigan

Zip code: 48009
City: Birmingham
Total income needed: $124,296

Minnesota

Zip code: 55391
City: Wayzata
Total income needed: $158,530

Mississippi

Zip code: 39110
City: Madison
Total income needed: $84,322

Missouri

Zip code: 63124
City: Ladue
Total income needed: $168,772

Montana

Zip code: 59715
City: Bozeman
Total income needed: $118,222

Nebraska

Zip code: 68526
City: Lincoln
Total income needed: $94,350

Nevada

Zip code: 89451
City: Incline Village
Total income needed: $185,110

New Hampshire

Zip code: 03870
City: Rye
Total income needed: $152,694

New Jersey

Zip code: 07620
City: Alpine
Total income needed: $499,244

New Mexico

Zip code: 87506
City: Santa Fe
Total income needed: $147,722

New York

Zip code: 11962
City: Sagaponack
Total income needed: $853,738

North Carolina

Zip code: 28480
City: Wrightsville Beach
Total income needed: $134,430

North Dakota

Zip code: 58503
City: Bismark
Total income needed: $84,332

Ohio

Zip code: 45243
City: Madeira
Total income needed: $120,580

Oklahoma

Zip code: 73007
City: Edmond
Total income needed: $120,948

Oregon

Zip code: 97034
City: Lake Oswego
Total income needed: $164,944

Pennsylvania

Zip code: 19035
City: Lower Merion
Total income needed: $178,682

Rhode Island

Zip code: 02807
City: New Shoreham
Total income needed: $174,444

South Carolina

Zip code: 29482
City: Sullivan's Island
Total income needed: $296,354

South Dakota

Zip code: 57702
City: Rapid City
Total income needed: $83,064

Tennessee

Zip code: 37014
City: Arrington
Total income needed: $128,306

Texas

Zip code: 75025
City: University Park
Total income needed: $216,244

Utah

Zip code: 84060
City: Park City
Total income needed: $261,382

Vermont

Zip code: 05251
City: Dorset
Total income needed: $115,748

Virginia

Zip code: 22101
City: McLean
Total income needed: $225,160

Washington

Zip code: 98040
City: Mercer Island
Total income needed: $253,880

West Virginia

Zip code: 26508
City: Brookhaven
Total income needed: $79,786

Wisconsin

Zip code: 53029
City: Merton
Total income needed: $106,064

Wyoming

Zip code: 82009
City: Cheyenne
Total income needed: $84,958

You can find GoBankingRates' full report here.

