'Nigerian prince' email scams still rake in over $700,000 a year—here's how to protect yourself

The "Nigerian prince" email scam is perhaps one of the longest-running Internet frauds. Actress Anne Hathaway even joked about it in her monologue on "Saturday Night Live" over a decade ago.

Also called "Nigerian letter" scams or "foreign money exchanges," these typically start with an email from someone overseas who claims to be royalty. The fraudsters lure you in by offering a share of a huge investment opportunity or a fortune they can't get out of the country without your help. Then they ask you either for your bank account number so they can transfer the money to you for safekeeping, or for a small advance payment to help cover the expense of transferring the money.

That's when they either take your payment and disappear, or, worse, drain your bank account.

Americans lost $703,000 last year to these types of frauds, according to a new report by ADT Security Services, using data from the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker. "As long as these types of scams keep working, people will continue to use them," Anja Solum, ADT project manager, tells CNBC Make It.

Over the past three years, ADT calculated that Nigerian letter-style scams have cost victims an average of $2,133.