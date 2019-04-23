Retired Navy SEAL: Here's what to do if you screw up at work

If you miss a deadline, upset a client or make any sort of error at work, chances are you can recover.

The first step to take, says retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, is to "own the mistake."

Your instinct may be to avoid the situation, he adds, but doing so will only put you in a tougher position in the long run: "If you try and hide that mistake from your boss, believe me: When they find out about it, they're going to be infinitely more angry that you didn't just come clean and get that situation resolved."

The sooner you apologize and take responsibility, the better. You also want to be prepared to tell your boss how you're solving the problem and what you plan to do in the future to prevent it from happening again, Willink, who is now an author and leadership coach, tells CNBC Make It.