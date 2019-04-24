Only 11% of college students correctly answered these 4 money questions—can you?

College students and relatively recent grads are pretty confident when it comes to money. Roughly seven out of 10 college grads rank their financial skills as either excellent or good, while almost six out of 10 students feel similarly.
That's according to Sallie Mae's 2019 Majoring in Money report, which surveyed 804 college grads ages 21 to 29 and 810 college students ages 18 to 24.
When respondents were put to the test, though, only about one in four college grads were able to correctly answer four questions about key financial concepts such as how interest accrues and how to pay off debt. Current college students fared worse: Only about 11% of them answered all the questions correctly.
Most respondents did, however, got at least a couple of the questions right. Among college students, 28% got three questions right and only 8% scored zero. Recent grads did a bit better: A third correctly answered three out of the four, while only 4% got them all wrong.