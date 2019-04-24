Only 11% of college students correctly answered these 4 money questions—can you?

Click to enlarge

Here are all four questions, if you'd like to put your own knowledge to the test. The first question was the one most students and college grads got right.

1. Suppose you had $100 in a savings account and the interest rate was 2% per year. After 5 years, how much do you think you would have in the account if you left the money to grow?

a. More than $102

b. Exactly $102

c. Less than $102

d. Not sure

2. Assuming the following individuals have the same credit card with the same interest rate and balance, which will pay the most in interest on their credit card purchases over time?

a. Joe, who makes the minimum payment on his credit card bill every month

b. Jane, who pays the balance on her credit card in full every month

c. Joyce, who sometimes pays the minimum, sometimes pays less than the minimum, and missed one payment on her credit card bill

d. All of them will pay the same amount in interest over time

e. Not sure

3. Imagine that there are two options when it comes to paying back a loan and both come with the same interest rate. Provided you have the needed funds, which option would you select to minimize your total costs over the life of the loan (i.e., all of your payments combined until the loan is completely paid off)?

a. Option 1 allows you to take 10 years to pay back the loan

b. Option 2 allows you to take 20 years to pay back the loan

c. Both options have the same out-of-pocket cost over the life of the loan

d. Not sure

4. Which of the following best defines the term "interest capitalization"?

a. The type of interest charged on high-balance loans

b. The addition of unpaid interest to the principal balance of a loan

c. Interest that is charged when you postpone payments on your loan