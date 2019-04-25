James Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional sports gambler, is blowing up the traditional "Jeopardy!" style of play — and taking home mad money as a result. Even if you're not competing on a game show, though, experts say you can take something away from Holzhauer's aggressive, and successful, strategy.

Holzhauer became the second person in the show's history to surpass $1 million in winnings in nontournament play. After the game that aired Wednesday, his winnings totaled over $1.1 million.

The only other contestant to cross that threshold is Ken Jennings, who topped out at just over $2.5 million over 74 games. Earlier in his run, Holzhauer set a single-show record of $131,127. At this rate, experts say, he'll easily surpass Jennings as the reigning "Jeopardy!" champ.

For the record, Jennings is a fan, though he has also taken the opportunity to tease Holzhauer on social media.

The key to his success, Holzhauer has said, is that he bets big. Typically, contestants start with the first, lowest-dollar-value answer in a column and complete all of the clues in one column before moving on to the next. It sets a certain flow and rhythm to the game familiar to viewers and other contestants.

But Holzhauer starts with the highest-value clues along the bottom of the board, the answers worth $1,000 or $2,000 each, to build up his total. Then he homes in on the Daily Doubles, which allow a contestant to wager as much money as they have amassed on answering correctly.

Typically, contestants play it safe: FiveThirtyEight calculates that they have bet less than $2,500 on average since 2001. As of Tuesday's game, Holzhauer's average was just under $10,000, and he had wagered $25,000 twice.