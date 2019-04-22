'Jeopardy' winner James Holzhauer is likely shaking up the game show's budget

"Jeopardy" contestant James Holzhauer may be making the game show's accountants tremble.
Holzhauer, who has been setting records over the past 12 episodes, set a single-show record of $131,127 in winnings, according to The Atlantic. So far, he's won around $850,000 and is on track to reaching $2.5 million — the record set by Ken Jennings — in half the time. Jennings scored his prize after 74 consecutive wins, and his best one-day tally was $75,000.
Since the average single-show earnings come in around $20,000, some wondered how much Holzhauer's earnings would take out of the show's budget.