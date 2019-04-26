7 things mentally strong people always say, according to a psychotherapist

I've spent much of my career talking about the bad habits mentally strong people avoid (which I identify in my book, "13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do"), but it's sometimes the words people say that are the strongest indicators of strength.

Don't get me wrong, you can't always spot a mentally strong person when you see one. After all, we often have no idea what private battles someone is fighting. We can, however, learn a lot about them based on the words they say, and whether their behavior lines up.

Here are seven mentally strong person always say: